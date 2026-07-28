100 Days, 1000 Marches to the Polls

This week marks 100 days until the 2026 midterm elections in the United States.

After 15 weeks of maintaining a public pulpit outside the White House in Washington, DC, Repairers of the Breach announced today that we are launching a campaign to support 1,000 marches to the polls, inviting infrequent voters to reclaim their power and mount an historic vision vote this fall.

You can sign up here to receive a toolkit from Repairers of the Breach and begin organizing a march in your community.

We also announced today that, beginning August 10th, Repairers of the Breach is partnering with the Institute for Policy Studies and the Save America Movement to provide a bi-monthly “Repairer’s Brief,” updating you with the latest information about how policies are impacting your community, what’s at stake in this election, and the power of your vote. Subscribe for free to “Our Moral Moment” to receive the Repairer’s Brief in your inbox.

To support the organizing and public education efforts of this campaign, you can make a secure donation directly to Repairers of the Breach.

Share