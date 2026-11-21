For the past sixteen years, since Southern statehouses mobilized massive resistance to the coalition of voters that turned out for Barack Obama in the 2008 election, we have been experiencing the birth pangs of a Third Reconstruction. In North Carolina we witnessed firsthand in 2013 the development of an extreme, immoral deconstruction effort that bubbled up over the next decade from the gerrymandered districts of Southern statehouses to the US Congress. In light of this long struggle, we see the midterm election of 2026 as more than a blue wave. It is the birthing of a moral fusion coalition that turned the overreach of racial gerrymanders into the most diverse Congress in the history of the United States. This week, the Democratic caucus voted to affirm that they will make Hakeem Jeffries the first Black Speaker of the House in US history.

Something new has been born in America.

As at any birth, people are excited and ready to celebrate. New life arrives like the burst of sunlight across the sky at dawn, all the brighter because it’s been a long, cold night. Birth never happens without labor. People are exhausted after mobilizing to register their discontent in the largest mass mobilizations in US history; after showing up to nonviolently resist the abuses of power by our own government as masked men snatch neighbors off our streets and the President waged an illegal and immoral war; after registering new voters and leading marches to the polls, and making sure every vote was counted - all of this took labor. We are understandably tired.

But all along, we have known that we are called to be moral midwives of this Third Reconstruction. The promise of a more perfect union and equal protection under law was conceived long before we arrived on the scene. We are not its parents, nor can we say for certain we are its heirs. “America never was America to me,” Langston Hughes sang, and we too sing America in his blues-soaked minor key. To know the history of this nation is to know that there are no guarantees. We have never yet been all we claim to be on paper, but that has not prevented prisoners of hope from joining hands and deciding to do the work that might make the content of our creeds a reality for suffering people.

Our faith compels us to hope, even when the evidence points in other directions. We who believe in freedom cannot rest until it comes.

Moral midwives trust that new life conceived in the past can be welcomed in the present if we do the hard and patient work of welcome. That work includes care and the meeting of immediate needs - what we often call “mutual aid” today in our common life. It also entails encouragement and exhortation - a loving but firm insistence that we continue the work of labor when it was hard. But midwives know something else that we all must remember now: when a baby is born, the work is not done. We are now living in a moment when a Third Reconstruction is trying to take its first breaths. The potential of this moment is astounding, but so is its precarity.

In this 250th year of the American experiment in democracy, we can look back and see that the possibility for Reconstruction has only come twice in our history - maybe three times if you count the significant re-imagination of our government during the New Deal. The moral movement led by abolitionists worked for decades to midwife the First Reconstruction, when people who had been called property were freed from bondage, guaranteed citizenship along with all people born here, promised equal protection under the law and the right to vote. To know this history is to know that, despite the labor of decades and the terrible sacrifices of the Civil War, each of these Reconstruction amendments to the Constitution almost failed. Nothing was guaranteed.

Likewise, after the sacrifices of sit-ins and Freedom Rides, long marches and nights in jail, the nonviolent struggle of the Southern freedom movement midwived the birth of a Second Reconstruction - a massive re-imagination of our common life in the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, the Immigration and Nationality Act. None of these structural changes was guaranteed, and none of them included in the end everything that the movement had demanded. But in moments of reconstruction, the change that that has been realized did not come without moral midwives continuing to insist that the people who’d been elected to new positions of power do the work of reconstruction. There are no guarantees, and the most diverse Congress in US history cannot enact the change we need on its own. They need the support of moral midwives.

The moral fusion coalition that turned out this November represents the majority of Americans who believe we need to make the federal minimum wage a living wage; make healthcare a universal right for all people in this country; end illegal and immoral wars and invest in affordable housing, green jobs, and social safety nets; protect and expand voting rights, and pass comprehensive immigration reform that creates a path to citizenship for neighbors who’ve lived in the shadows. While members of Congress will have to negotiate the details of this agenda, we do not need to have long and protracted conversations about what the agenda should be. The movement that brought us to this place has been having this conversation for 16 years. Legislation to enact this agenda has already been introduced and passed in the House since 2019. Now is the time to act. Now is the time to put these broadly popular policies on President Trump’s desk and let the American people see where he stands.

Speaker-Elect Jeffries has important work to do to turn this agenda into legislation and usher it through Congress. He cannot do this on his own. Just as the midwives catch babies and rush to make sure they have all they need to take their first breath and thrive, now is the time to call for the moral midwives who will guard and protect the Third Reconstruction that has been born in this season. As a public sign of our determination to do this work, we have called this week for moral leaders and people of faith who were elected to join the in-coming Congress to meet us outside the US Capitol on the morning of December 3, pray for our nation in this moment, and pledge a commitment to enact legislation that answers the cries of the people.

If you can join us in-person in DC on December 3, please RSVP here to make sure you get the details.

If you’re not able to be there, we hope you’ll help us spread the word and watch the livestream from Repairers of the Breach.

Forward together, not one step back!

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