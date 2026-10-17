Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

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Karen Ashikeh LaMantia's avatar
Karen Ashikeh LaMantia
Oct 17

On the advice of an "expert" of the study of successful opposition to authroitarian governments and leaders, down through recent human history ( I'll start with the Magna Carta from England that promises a trial for any accused before edicts of guilt are enforced and is a big part of our foundation of "rule of law'. This foundation was generated by unity of a massive group of citizens and granted by a KING, in response, and lives on to this day. It is that unity ( OK and maybe a bit of help from Holy Spirit) that brings down Dictators. BUT in this day and age it must be coupled with unity in Peaceful Protest. That is where courage and unity is safely excercised and most effective, according to the study of effective demise of dictator rule. It cannot be suppressed and will be effective. As you gather this NO Kings weekend, to march or to vote, let Peace be your guide to a positive change in you, those around you, for your nation and your world. Give it a chance and Peace will give your world a change but do not be afraid to ask, loud and clear, for what needs changing.

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