Earlier this week, Bishop Barber was on the Supreme Court steps in DC with partners who helped organize today’s No Kings: Vote Early events in more than 3,000 communities across the country - Indivisible, Common Cause, State Voices, the ACLU, League of Women Voters, Voto Latino, and Black Voters Matter. Whatever organization we work with - or whether we just show up as individuals of conscience - two things are clear today: we are not bowing to authoritarianism, and we have only just begun to reconstruct a democracy that works for all of us.

In the spring of 2025, when elites from tech companies and political parties, universities and law firms were lining up to bow to authoritarian demands, we insisted that this is a moral moment in American history - a time when people of faith and conscience must refuse to bow. When Mike Johnson said it was the job of Congress to rubber stamp Project 2025 by slashing Medicaid and SNAP to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy and masked men to terrorize our communities, we asked Speaker Johnson, who claims to be a man of faith, to pray with us and the people who’d be impacted by his proposed cuts. He didn’t have time to pray, but sent officers to arrest us instead.

A photographer captured the moment in the rotunda when we continued to pray as Daniel in the Bible did, even after the political leaders told him to stop. In his framing of our prayer, he captured us beneath John Trumbull’s painting of George Washington resigning his commission at the end of the Revolutionary War. Having led the Americans to victory, Washington might have ridden his popularity into public office and reigned supreme in this land for the remainder of his days. Instead, he was the first to declare, “No Kings!” Washington became a citizen like any other, served as a President elected by the people, then left public office for someone else to serve in his place.

A couple of months after our arrest in the Capitol rotunda, Donald Trump decided to have a military parade on his birthday. Having returned to the White House as an authoritarian, he wanted to be feted as a king. Our friends Ezra Levin and Leah Greenberg at Indivisible had the idea that, instead of protesting the parade, Americans should show up everywhere else to say, “No Kings.” Bishop and Leah explained the logic of our collective defiance in an OpEd for Newsweek: Trump Won’t Be King - Unless We Bow.

We must maintain discipline, refuse to meet violence with violence, and keep our focus on an agenda that lifts all of us to higher ground. If we do… a force more powerful than any of our individual actions will come to stand with us in the fire. It is the force that propelled movements for abolition, women's suffrage, labor rights, and civil rights throughout our history. It is the force of truth, love, and justice. And it is more powerful than any would-be king.

We did not bow. Millions of Americans showed up at thousands of rallies for the largest protest in US history. And then more of us did it again. And again. The No Kings coalition has organized the three largest mass nonviolent demonstrations in US history over the past 16 months, each larger than the one before it. We didn’t do this because of the strength of any one strategy or organization. We did it together because the American people trusted the most basic tenets of our shared creed - that each of us is created equal, that we can only have justice by means of equality, and that if no one is above the law, then each of us must take responsibility for holding our leaders accountable. No one else is going to do it for us.

The greatest nonviolent tool we’ve been given to exercise our shared responsibility is the ballot. Today’s “No Kings: Vote Early” is an experiment in turning the largest protest movement in US history into the largest midterm voter turnout that this nation has ever seen. (A couple of weeks ago, we talked with Ezra about how we do this - not just today, but every day until November 3.)

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We celebrate today in the great tradition of freedom fighters who’ve known that faith is the victory that sustains the long struggle for freedom. We’re not waiting until we get to a more perfect union to celebrate the victory. Because every step is a gift along the way, we can look at one another wherever we are today and say, “When we reclaim the tools of our democracy, we are already becoming a more perfect union.” We’re not finished. There’s plenty of important work left to do. But the moment when we turn to our neighbors who we’ve been pitted against and ask, “How can we work together to rebuild?” we’ve already begun to reconstruct democracy.

On the first day of early voting in North Carolina this week, Bishop Barber gathered with longterm partners who’ve helped organize Marches to the Polls across the state and declared our commitment to reach infrequent voters with the message of our shared power if we come together and vote like never before.

Jonathan was in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a March to the Polls that brought formerly incarcerated people who’ve unlocked their votes together with first-time voters who came with young children to be part of reclaiming their democracy.

We were blessed to be with people in Raleigh and Durham, Wilson and Greenville, Charlotte and Winston-Salem for Marches to the Polls. But the real power was in the fact that these marches and other rallies like them were happening in hundreds of communities. And when the numbers were tabulated for the first day of early voting in North Carolina, we saw turnout top 200,000 statewide - an increase of 46.7% over the first day of early voting in the last midterm election.

We don't celebrate today because we’re finished. We celebrate because we have everything we need to change the conversation about what is possible in this democracy. No one candidate is going to do it. No party has laid out the perfect plan for it. No organization is going to do it for us. But we are going to do it, because “we” is the most important word in the justice vocabulary. When we come together to form a new “we,” we are already on the way to beloved community.

The best way to celebrate “No Kings” today, wherever you are, is to have a conversation with the people around you about what you can do to put the tools of our government back in the hands of the people who’ve been betrayed by the corruption and abuse of our government. More than 100 million eligible voters did not vote in the last midterm election. Roughly 12 million Americans have turned 18 since the last midterm and are now eligible to vote. Through thousands of events across the country today, we hope to remind millions of these people of their power. But we won’t reach all of them today. So rest well tonight, and get up tomorrow ready to reach out to someone new.

From now until November 3, we’ll be joining Marches to the Polls - next week in North Carolina and Kentucky, Kansas and Missouri, Alabama and Mississippi. If you’re organizing a march where you are, be sure the register it here (and get resources to help). Please let us all know where and where you’re marching in the comments below. And share photos!

Forward together, not one step back!

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