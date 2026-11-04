It’s Been A Long Struggle

A year ago, when politicians who controlled their statehouses began redrawing Congressional districts to try to grab more power, we said their gerrymander was more than an immoral abuse of power. It was a political risk. If people decided to reclaim their power and turned out in record numbers, a gerrymander could become a dummymander.

In the cold of winter, people began marching in Eastern North Carolina. We saw an historic turnout in the primary, and we put out the invitation for thousands to march. You joined hands with others in your communities and led a thousand marches to the polls. Your witness inspired others. Together, we celebrate the largest midterm turnout in US history today.

Tomorrow, there will be more work to do. We must ensure that people who’ve been given power use it to lift up the most vulnerable and reconstruct our common life. But for today, this much is clear: power belongs to the people because we the people have joined hands to reclaim it.

Forward together, not one step back!

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