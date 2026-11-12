Love Forward Together

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is an historian at NYU, a popular political commentator, and author of the New York Times bestseller Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present. She is also a senior fellow, along with Bishop Barber, at the Charles F. Kettering Foundation. Her careful study of authoritarian movements in the 20th century and around the world today informed An American Encyclical On Our Authoritarian Crisis, which a diverse group of religious leaders wrote this summer and published in October, as part of a campaign to pledge moral defiance against all abuses of political power. (That campaign continues; you can take the pledge and invite others to join us at www.moraldefiance.org.)

We sat down to catch up with Ruth about what’s happening around the world, what we saw in the US midterms, and what’s needed to move from moral collapse to moral renewal in this precarious moment when something new is being born. Glad to get to share this conversation with you here at Our Moral Moment.

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