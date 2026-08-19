Meidas Defense Election Security Update

Last Tuesday, I joined fellow The Save America Movement steering committee member Ken Harbaugh to help launch a new weekly show on MeidasTouch Network, highlighting election security issues ahead of the midterm elections. You can watch our full conversation here.

I’m sharing our conversation today because next Monday, August 24th, I’ll be live again with Bishop William J. Barber, II and Dr. Hanna Broome for the second episode of The Repairer’s Brief, live here and on The Save America Movement’s channels.

If you missed our intro episode, it’s available now wherever you get your podcasts, as well as right here.

For each episode of The Repairer’s Brief, we’ve partnered with our friends at The Institute for Policy Studies to produce a fact sheet that you can use to dig deeper and continue the conversation with neighbors in your community.

If you’ve already watched or listened to Episode 1, you can download a copy of our fact sheet on the real costs of the war in Iran from the Repairers of the Breach website.

And if you have questions or thoughts you’d like us to address in Monday’s episode on How a Vision Vote Can Overcome Voter Suppression, please reply to this email or in the comments below.

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