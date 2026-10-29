The US religious leaders who’ve come together to launch A Pledge for Moral Defiance this week are clear about this: authoritarianism is never the fault of one person alone. It happens when people who have power are allowed to abuse it, and it often relies on the moral sanction of religious leaders. We stood together in front of the White House on Monday…
Moral Leadership Requires Humility
To reclaim our power in public life, we have to take responsibility for how we got here
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