We the people have spoken in the United States, and our collective voice has been heard around the world. From states where voters repudiated Republican governors and Republican statehouse majorities that tried to gerrymander themselves into perpetual power, to Senate seats Democrats flipped that few imagined were in play, it is clear that a new America…
Moral Moments Demand A Moral Agenda
Why we must push for a Third Reconstruction agenda now
Subscribe for free to continue reading
Enter your email and get every post from Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove.