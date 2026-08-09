Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

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Hendrik Gideonse's avatar
Hendrik Gideonse
Aug 9

Oh, my goodness! Someone just gave me a four-fold booster shot for democracy, the Republic, for righteousness, and morality. For the last three years as I reach my life's approahing close I've been slaving over the future of all four. I DO look forward to what you have to offer to keep me keeping on..

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Gwenny's avatar
Gwenny
Aug 9

Reverend Barber, You are The Best Sir@!

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