Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

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lnasogroup@gmail.com's avatar
lnasogroup@gmail.com
1d

Niemoller is certainly still a guide. How can we imagine the regret, if we do not mobilize now?! I’m old and I need to see the resistance for the next generation! For all the suffering now! Thank you, Reverend Barber for keeping up the fight!

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Jamae's avatar
Jamae
1d

Thank you, thank you for this post. I so needed to hear it.

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