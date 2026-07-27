Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

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Our Chance to Stop What's Coming

100 days, 1000 marches to reclaim the tools of our government in an authoritarian crisis
William J. Barber, II's avatar
Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove's avatar
William J. Barber, II and Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

For fifteen weeks this summer, Repairers of the Breach has maintained a pulpit in the public square outside the White House in DC. In a time of lies, we’ve tried to fulfill our moral obligation to tell the truth. We’re grateful to all of you who’ve shown up in person and helped spread the word across the land.

Today, as we mark 100 days to the midterm elections, we are partnering with our friends at The Save America Movement to do a live event at 6pm ET, where we will lay out plans to organize 1,000 marches to the polls ahead of this fall’s midterm elections.

You can tune in live at “Our Moral Moment” on Substack or YouTube or across the SAM channels on social media.

Next Monday, August 3rd, will be our last in-person event in DC. When we look at US history, we know that change comes from Montgomery, up; from Greensboro, up. From Birmingham, up. We’re marching to polling places in the states where authoritarians are trying suppress votes to claim our power and declare our vision for a government that serves the people. Hope you’ll tune in at 6pm ET today and help us spread the word.

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