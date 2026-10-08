Next week early voting starts in key states of Georgia and North Carolina. And many more states will start voting later this month.

This is a moment to show our power, and communities small and large are getting organized. As you already know, Repairers of the Breach is mobilizing 1,000 Marches to the Polls this month to ensure that we don’t just see record voter turnout, but also expand the number of people voting overall. Just yesterday, we were in a training with more than 500 people who’ve already signed up to lead marches in their communities. Some of you have already signed up to lead a march in your community (thank you!). We look forward to sharing some of these stories right here at Our Moral Moment.

But as we work alongside our partners at Repairers of the Breach to get these marches organized and publicized so that millions of people see folks they know in their communities, leading marches to the polls, we wanted to share a fundraising campaign that Repairers is launching today and running over this weekend.

If you’re able, will you give a monthly donation to Repairers of the Breach to power this moral movement this month and beyond? Communities have planned over 570 marches and we plan to keep going until we reach 1,000.

Please donate what you can this weekend to propel us into this crucial chapter of our democracy.

Give a monthly gift

Last winter, Repairers organized a 4-day march from Wilson, NC to the state capital, rallying communities to vote. And early voting surged in the North Carolina towns we passed through. Turnout in the Congressional District we walked through was 45% higher than the last midterm primary.

It’s time to march again – but this time in cities and towns across all 50 states. These marches are locally-led, nonpartisan efforts from Fairmont, WV to Perrysville, KY and Bluffton, S.C. to Alberta, AL, organized by churches, synagogues, campus groups and barber shops.

In the last election, 90 million eligible voters stayed home. That’s why we want to show up in every city and every state to be visible and march together.

Many of you are paid subscribers to this newsletter. We want you to know that your subscription already helps share these stories with new readers and viewers on Substack, and we already donate the proceeds from this Substack to Repairers of the Breach. But new contributions from people like you will help local leaders organize, reach more members of your community, and keep the work of Repairers of the Breach moving forward in this season. That’s why we’re inviting subscribers to Our Moral Moment to join this campaign to fund the movement building work of Repairers of the Breach in this critical season.

Please give by our Sunday deadline to help launch us forward as early voting begins. Your monthly gift – whether it’s $5/month or $50/month – will propel us into the next chapter of our sacred work.

Repairer’s new GoFundMe page makes it easier to give than ever. And please share with others to inspire them to vote, to march, and to walk boldly together and meet this movement.

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