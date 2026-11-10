Repairer's Brief: Episode 6

The South is changing, and the rest of the country is paying attention. From historic Democratic victories in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina to a razor-thin Senate race in Mississippi, last week's elections challenged decades of assumptions about the South. A fusion coalition turned out in extraordinary numbers, reshaping the political landscape. But the South has been at the center of America's greatest struggles for democracy before. Could this moment open the door to a Third Reconstruction?

Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones joined us on The Repairer’s Brief to discuss how the South has changed, the movements that made it possible, and what comes next.

Download a fact sheet for this episode from Repairers of the Breach.

“The Repairer’s Brief” is produced in partnership with the Institute for Policy Studies and The Save America Movement.

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This coming Wednesday, November 11, Bishop Barber and Jonathan will join Ruth Ben-Ghiat of the Lucid Substack a live conversation at 1pm ET.

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