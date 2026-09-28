Show Them Who We Are

Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

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A conversation about mobilizing for the midterms with Ezra Levin of the No Kings Coalition
Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove's avatar
Ezra Levin's avatar
William J. Barber, II's avatar
Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, Ezra Levin, and William J. Barber, II

We caught up today with Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, which has hosted the three largest mass actions in US history on No Kings days and is now mobilizing to turn out the largest midterm electorate in US history. Like the 1,000 Marches to the Polls that we’re organizing with Repairers of the Breach, No Kings: Vote Early is focused on helping everyday people reclaim our power.

You can learn more at www.nokings.org and www.breachrepairers,org.

Also, we’ll be live this evening at 7pm ET for a new episode of The Repairer’s Brief, designed to bring you facts and focus for conversations with infrequent voters in your community.

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