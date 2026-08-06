Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

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George M's avatar
George M
Aug 6

Having lived the Gospel he studied, taught and preached, Dr. Turner embodied the Word of very good news to countless people. May those seeds grow abundantly.

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Rev. Kevin T. Taylor's avatar
Rev. Kevin T. Taylor
Aug 6

Bishop Barber and Jonathan, please accept my prayers as you honor your mentor and friend. The image of the pulpit as laboratory and crucible gathers Dr. Turner’s vocation into one faithful movement: scholarship tested among a people, preaching answerable to suffering, and discipleship carried into public struggle. His final doxology reveals how deeply the liturgy had formed him; the words he taught and preached became the language with which he entrusted himself to God. Grateful for the care with which you have given the church and the wider community a portrait equal to the breadth of his witness.

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