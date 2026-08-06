The Rev. Dr. William Clair Turner, Jr. died on July 26, 2026 in Durham, North Carolina. He was 78 years old. Today, the Durham and Duke communities have gathered with politicians, preachers, friends, and family from around the globe to honor our mentor and friend. The family has asked Bishop Barber to deliver the eulogy. You can watch a livestream of the service here, starting at 5pm ET.

A virtuoso of both the pulpit and the classroom, Turner taught a generation of preachers while pastoring a vital congregation in the Durham community. “I am a product of the pre-civil rights South – the church of the late 40’s and 50s,” he said in his final years. “Now, I am re-conceiving of ministry in the 21st century. That is a stupendous challenge.” With humility and exceptional skill, he met the challenge for more than five decades.

Born in Richmond, Virginia to Ruth Randolph Turner and William Clair Turner, Sr. on April 26, 1948, Turner matriculated at Duke University in 1966, where he was among the first African-American members of the football team and earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. In 1969, Turner joined a takeover of the University’s administration building in pursuit of a campus culture that turned from its legacy of white supremacy to welcome the gifts of all community members. As he earned his Master of Divinity degree and his Ph.D., he served Duke in various administrative roles and in 1982 became a fulltime faculty member at the Divinity School.

Throughout his years at Duke, Rev. Dr. Turner embraced this calling to help re-make a University still called “the plantation” by its Black service workers - many of them Black women who’d prayed for him and counseled him when he arrived as a freshman. He officially retired from teaching as the James T. and Alice Mead Cleland Professor of the Practice of Preaching in 2018. His achievements as a scholar left three books - Discipleship for African American Christians (Judson Press), The United Holy Church in America (Gorgias Press), and Preaching That Makes the Word Plain (Cascade Books) - a primer on the art of preaching that Jonathan worked with Dr. Turner to edit as a compilation of the wisdom Dr. Turner had passed on in the classroom while continuing to refine it in the crucible of a congregation. I (Jonathan) know from that experience how much more he produced than he was able to publish. His collected papers, which include video and audio recordings, are archived at Duke University. Dr. Turner was scheduled to give the prestigious Beecher Lectures in preaching at Yale Divinity School this October.

Central to Dr. Turner’s vocation as a professor was his calling to preach the Gospel as a local pastor in Durham. Mentored by the Rev. Miles Jones, James Forbes, Philip Cousin, and A.W. Lawson, he faithfully served as assistant pastor of Fisher Memorial United Holy Church, pastor of Faith Gospel Tabernacle United Holy Church, and then pastor of Mack’s Chapel United Holy Church. In 1990, Dr. Turner accepted his call to pastor Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church in Durham, NC, where he dutifully served until God called him home.

Attentive to the needs of his parishioners and to the Gospel’s call to a quarrel with injustice, Turner worked with local ministerial alliances and with the pastors and congregation at Mt. Level Baptist to develop innovative ministries to the incarcerated and their families. His ministry supported mutual aid networks and advocacy ministries to effect change in the policies that impacted poor and marginalized people. He was instrumental in the “Moral Mondays” that began in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2013, and was arrested for preaching against injustice in the North Carolina state house. He served as a model for moral movement building in the 21st century.

Rev. Dr. Turner’s stature and his undying influence on thousands, calls to mind the poet Edwin Markham’s words about Abraham Lincoln:

He held his place—

Held the long purpose like a growing tree—

Held on through blame and faltered not at praise.

And when he fell in whirlwind, he went down

As when a lordly cedar, green with boughs,

Goes down with a great shout upon the hills,

And leaves a lonesome place against the sky.

Celebrating his mentor, Miles Jones, Turner wrote a description befitting his own life: “Never losing contact with the classroom, the pulpit (the pastoral setting) was the laboratory. It was the crucible in which the thoughts that mattered were tested.” Turner’s own vocation as preacher and teacher connected him with what Dr. King called “the Beloved Community,” a vision that worked toward a society of equals grounded in love that transcends our divisions. He lived and moved and had his being within the liturgies passed down through generations. Because he understood the power of those ancient formulas to guide us in the face of uncertainty, he trusted them to the end.

On Sunday, July 19 – the day of the week when Dr. Turner had celebrated the resurrection of Jesus for 53 years – he closed his eyes and said, “Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, world without end, Amen.” He died in hospice care on the following Sunday, awaiting the resurrection that Christians remember on the first day of the week.

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