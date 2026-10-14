The Moral Mandate of the Midterms

I haven’t traveled outside the United States since 2016 without meeting someone who asks, “Can you explain it to me? What happened to your country?”

If any one of those people had two hours to spare, I’d send them this movie and discussion. The filmmaker Stephen Ujlaki was himself surprised by the coalition that came together to elect Donald Trump the first time in 2016, and he set out with a camera crew to answer the question that international observer have asked me. He quickly learned that religion - in particular, the exploitation of faith by political operatives - played a larger role than he imagined. I met Steve as he was making Bad Faith, and my story became part of the bigger story he was trying to tell about Christian nationalism and the movements that have opposed it.

Ahead of this year’s midterm elections, Steve and the Bad Faith team have released a new version of the film that brings the story up to the present. Today, we screened Bad Faith 2026 online for the first time, and I had a live conversation with Anne Nelson, who did the investigative journalism that much of the film is based on, and Steve Schmidt, longtime political strategist who is also in the film. Unfortunately, Bishop Barber’s travel schedule kept him from joining us, but we’re glad to share this film and conversation with you here on Our Moral Moment and encourage you to pass it on. (If you watch til the end, you’ll see footage of us together at the US Capitol last year, when every Republican in Congress voted to pass a bill that stripped healthcare and food assistance from vulnerable Americans to give tax breaks to the wealthy and a blank check to the masked men who’ve terrorized our communities.)

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Early voting opens here in North Carolina tomorrow, and I’ll be in Charlotte, NC to march to the polls with faith leaders and community members. Bishop Barber will be at several Marches to the Polls across the state (use the map at breachrepaierers.org to find a march near you). And on Saturday, October 17, we’ll join No Kings: Vote Early! with millions of Americans.

If you missed it, our friends and partners from Indivisible, MoveOn, the ACLU, VotoLatino, State Voices, Common Cause, and the League of Women Voters joined Bishop Barber for a unity rally on the steps of the Supreme Court this morning. You can watch the full press conference here.

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