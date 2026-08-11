The Repairer's Brief: Episode 1

For anyone committed to resisting authoritarianism and building a movement to reclaim the tools of our government, The Repairer’s Brief is the place to come every other Monday for:

a moral analysis of the headlines and the facts that aren’t being reported by mainstream news outlets.

a deep-dive into the policy behind the pain that people are experiencing on the ground.

a clear vision for how things could be different if we changed priorities in state and federal budgets.

practical and actionable steps that everyday people are taking in their communities to bring about change.

In this first episode we look at facts about the cost of the war in Iran and discuss why a moral movement must connect the dots between rising prices, the costs of war, and the poverty that this nation has tolerated for far too long. While people continue to lose access to healthcare as a direct result of this Congress’s single largest legislative action, we hear from Elaina Hurley in West Virginia, who is organizing her community to take back what was stolen from her.

Learn more about The Repairer’s Brief at www.breachrepairers.org, click here to download a copy of the fact sheet for this episode, and register here if you are ready to lead a march to the polls in your community this fall.

We are grateful to the Institute for Policy Studies & The Save America Movement for partnering with us on this project.

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