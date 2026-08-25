The Repairer's Brief: Episode 2

In this second episode of The Repairer’s Brief, we tackle the disinformation drowning out the truth about your vote. Bishop Barber joins us from the road on a twelve-state tour to rally fusion coalitions to get out the vote, reporting in about rallies in the hills of Kentucky, in Atlanta, Georgia, where the AME Church is pledging to organize marches to the polls, and in a community in Delaware that is responding to the police killing of an unarmed young man, Kadir Skinner. Jonathan and Dr. Broome talk about the lies that are being used to try to suppress the vote and subvert the midterm elections, and we discuss what it takes to see through them. We also talk with Chuck and Andrew, local organizers in Maryland and Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia, who are organizing marches to the polls in their communities.

You can download this episode’s fact sheet on voter suppression here.

Register here to host a march in your community, and receive a toolkit today to get started.

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