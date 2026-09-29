Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

The Repairer's Brief: Episode 4

Why we’re talking to infrequent voters about what matters to them
Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove's avatar
The Save America Movement's avatar
William J. Barber, II's avatar
Hanna Broome's avatar
Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, The Save America Movement, William J. Barber, II, and Hanna Broome

Without stable, affordable housing, families cannot meet their basic needs — and without a stable address, registering to vote and voting itself is prohibitively challenging. The housing crisis is not a side issue. It is a voting rights issue. It is a moral issue. And the ballot is one of the most powerful tools we have to address it.

In Episode 4 of The Repairer’s Brief, hosts Dr. Hanna R. Broome and Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove are joined by Chantelle Wilkinson, VP of Strategic Partnerships & Campaigns at the National Low Income Housing Coalition, to connect the housing crisis directly to the ballot box.

Download the fact sheet for this episode and use it to facilitate conversations about the need for affordable housing in your community.

We are grateful to the Institute for Policy Studies & The Save America Movement for partnering with us on this project.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Our Moral Moment · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture