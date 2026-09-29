The Repairer's Brief: Episode 4

Without stable, affordable housing, families cannot meet their basic needs — and without a stable address, registering to vote and voting itself is prohibitively challenging. The housing crisis is not a side issue. It is a voting rights issue. It is a moral issue. And the ballot is one of the most powerful tools we have to address it.

In Episode 4 of The Repairer’s Brief, hosts Dr. Hanna R. Broome and Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove are joined by Chantelle Wilkinson, VP of Strategic Partnerships & Campaigns at the National Low Income Housing Coalition, to connect the housing crisis directly to the ballot box.

Download the fact sheet for this episode and use it to facilitate conversations about the need for affordable housing in your community.

We are grateful to the Institute for Policy Studies & The Save America Movement for partnering with us on this project.

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