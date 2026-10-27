The Repairer's Brief: Episode 5

In this week’s episode, we tackle Big Tech, billionaire politics, and the growing battle over AI data centers. While Elon Musk pours hundreds of millions into politics, communities across America are fighting back against massive data centers that could send electricity bills soaring, drain local water supplies, and leave taxpayers picking up the tab. Lochbuie, Colorado Mayor Jamie Jeffery joins to talk about what happens when small towns take on Big Tech, and how that fight connects to the surge in early voting ahead of the midterms. Big money, small towns, and a whole lot at stake.

You can download our factsheet for this episode at Repairers of the Breach.

Also, we joined a broad coalition of faith leaders in Washington, DC yesterday to launch A Pledge for Moral Defiance. We’ll continue to share resources from this campaign here at Our Moral Moment this week, as we prepare for a weekend of teaching from “An American Encyclical On Our Authoritarian Crisis,” which you can now read here.

Share