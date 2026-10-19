Turning Pain Into Power

I was glad for the chance to join my friend Ali Velshi on MSNOW this weekend to talk about the 1,000 Marches to the Polls that have begun across the country and the No Kings: Vote Early events that happened on Saturday.

As early voting opens this week in more states, I’m traveling to Kentucky, Missouri, and Kansas to rally and march with groups there. Tonight, I’ll be at The Howard Theatre in Washington, DC for a live recording of the This Day podcast. Would love for you to join us if you’re in the DMV area.

Meanwhile, let us all know if the comments what you’re doing to turn your pain into power where you are this week.

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