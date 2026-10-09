Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

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lnasogroup@gmail.com's avatar
lnasogroup@gmail.com
Oct 9

Christian nationalism is a heresy, period. You gave a stupendous education here in eugenics and the Politics against the browning of America. It’s been with us since slavery days and it’s pushed into the feeble minds from antebellum south insecure white men and their antebellum women, full of hate. We can only stop or at least push back with a strong movement. Thank you for bringing this, please continue to mount the movement.

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2 replies by Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove and others
Nevin Oliphant's avatar
Nevin Oliphant
Oct 9

Thanks for the history and theology lesson. It made me think that when Jesus was asked how to inherit life, the answer was to love your neighbor as yourself. When asked who was your neighbor, he told the story of the Good Samaritan, a man from a nation of immigrants.

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