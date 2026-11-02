We Have The Power We Need. It’s Time To Use It

99 days ago, I joined clergy and moral leaders in Washington, DC who had spent the summer maintaining a public pulpit outside the White House to challenge lies about an illegal and immoral war and policies that are harming all of our communities. We announced from that pulpit that over the next 100 days, we would organize 1,000 Marches to the Polls to help mobilize the largest midterm turnout in US history.

Since then - and with many of you leading the way - we’ve helped organize more than 735 marches during the early voting season. In the past two weeks, I’ve had the chance to visit and march with local leaders in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, Kansas, Georgia, Mississippi, and Alabama. At the same time that you’ve been leading in-person marches on the ground, we’ve also done targeted digital outreach to more than 3.5 million infrequent voters, and we’ve piloted a new nonpartisan canvassing program focused on reaching the unlikely voters that few candidates from either party ever invest time or resources to engage.

Yesterday, I was a Howard University’s Rankin Chapel to preach a text from I Samuel that has sustained my spirit and given me hope during this season. On the eve of an historic midterm election, I’m glad to be able to share this message with each of you and hope you will pass it on to anyone who needs to hear it before the polls close tomorrow.

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