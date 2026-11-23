I was glad to join my sister Amy Goodman on Democracy Now this morning to talk about how an historic fusion coalition turned out in the midterms, why it was more than a vote for Democrats, and what the moral mandate of this moment requires of each of us. This is why we will be back in DC on December 3rd with moral and religious leaders who’ve pledged moral defiance to authoritarianism and moral commitment to an agenda that lifts from the bottom so everyone can rise.

If you can join us in-person in DC, please RSVP here to make sure you get the details.

If you’re not able to be there, we hope you’ll help us spread the word and watch the livestream from Repairers of the Breach.

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