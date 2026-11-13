I joined Ali Velshi on MSNOW last night to talk about the new thing that is being born in this moment and what it requires of all of us. This much is clear: a moral fusion coalition has sent new representative to Washington to move forward together in faith. Now is the time for moral midwives of a Third Reconstruction.

On December 3rd, faith leaders from diverse traditions are inviting fellow people of faith and conscience who’ve been elected to the 120th Congress to join us at the Capitol for a time of prayer and moral commitment that we are calling “Moving Forward in Faith.” We will pledge moral defiance of authoritarianism and our moral commitment to an agenda that lifts everyone to higher ground.

Here on Substack, we’re inviting faith and moral leaders who’ve been elected to the 120th Congress to join us for a series we’re calling, “What’s the Moral Mandate?” If you’d like to be part of these live conversations about the new members’ faith and how it informs their policy hopes, be sure to download the Substack app and subscribe for free to Our Moral Moment to receive recordings in your inbox.

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