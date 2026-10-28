On Monday of this week, we joined a diverse group of religious leaders outside the White House to launch A Pledge for Moral Defiance. This campaign grew out of a gathering of national religious leaders that Bishop Barber convened at the Kettering Foundation in Washington, DC, this summer, where representatives of national denominations and religious bod…
Which Side Are You On?
Where we stand in response to authoritarianism is a deeply moral question
Subscribe for free to continue reading
Enter your email and get every post from Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove.