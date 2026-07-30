Will You Be A Witness?

This past Sunday, I was glad to be the guest preacher at the historic Union Chapel on Martha’s Vinyard. The local paper, The Vinyard Gazette, filed this report on the sermon and our conversation following worship. In times like these, we need spaces to gather and reflect on the deep wells we’ve been given for sustenance and wisdom in the struggle for justice.

I’m grateful that “Our Moral Moment” is a space where I can share this message with you.

If you are able to travel to Washington, DC, I invite you to join us for our final in-person gathering of this summer’s Moral Monday Public Pulpit series.

Moral Monday DC August 3, 2026: Calling the Nation to the Table of Democracy and Vision Voting

New York Avenue Presbyterian Church

1313 New York Ave NW

Washington, DC 20005

Time

5:30PM-7:00PM

Hope to see you there.

Share