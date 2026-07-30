Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Will You Be A Witness?

Spiritual grounding for the struggle ahead
William J. Barber, II's avatar
William J. Barber, II

This past Sunday, I was glad to be the guest preacher at the historic Union Chapel on Martha’s Vinyard. The local paper, The Vinyard Gazette, filed this report on the sermon and our conversation following worship. In times like these, we need spaces to gather and reflect on the deep wells we’ve been given for sustenance and wisdom in the struggle for justice.

I’m grateful that “Our Moral Moment” is a space where I can share this message with you.

If you are able to travel to Washington, DC, I invite you to join us for our final in-person gathering of this summer’s Moral Monday Public Pulpit series.

Moral Monday DC August 3, 2026: Calling the Nation to the Table of Democracy and Vision Voting

New York Avenue Presbyterian Church
1313 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005

Time
5:30PM-7:00PM

Hope to see you there.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Our Moral Moment · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture