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Every age must have a movement of people who will build a moral fusion mass movement that stands together because the issues before us are not left versus right or Republicans versus Democrat.

They are moral vs immoral, right vs wrong, justice vs injustice.

“Our Moral Moment” is a space to name the issue we face, chronicle the moral movement that is rising to meet them, and build a coalition big and broad enough to include all people of goodwill who want to work together for truth, justice, and democracy.

We must learn from the abolitionists of the 19th century who insisted that human bondage was a moral issue. We must learn from the civil and human rights movements of the 20th century that challenged segregation and systemic inequality as moral issues.

And we must stand together in the face of efforts to divide and conquer “we, the people.” Because it’s our time now. This is our moral moment.

“Our Moral Moment” is and always will be free. We’re grateful to readers who choose a paid subscription to support production costs.

You can also donate to support the movement at Repairers of the Breach.