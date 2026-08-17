Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

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July 2026

Will You Be A Witness?
Spiritual grounding for the struggle ahead
  William J. Barber, II
44:27
100 Days, 1000 Marches to the Polls
What we have the power to do between now and November 3
  William J. Barber, II and Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove
48:52
Our Chance to Stop What's Coming
100 days, 1000 marches to reclaim the tools of our government in an authoritarian crisis
  William J. Barber, II and Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove
2:46
We Know How To Beat Voter Suppression
Yes, those who have power are trying to steal this year's election. We can't let them.
  William J. Barber, II
7:20
Revisionist History Must Not Shape Our Future
At the National African-American History Museum, we announced plans to re-consecrate our public commitment to tell the truth about American history
  William J. Barber, II
9:12
What Each of Us Can Do
After two weeks studying the choices professionals made during the Nazi regime, I keep coming back to the witness of Harald and Dorothee Poelchau
  Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove
It's Time To Light It Up
History is not finished; it's unfolding. We must decide which fire will light our path for the way forward
  William J. Barber, II
20:03
Moral Monday
We must love America enough to tell her the truth about the crisis we face
  William J. Barber, II
2:16
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