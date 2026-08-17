Our Moral Moment w/ Bishop William Barber & Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove
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On the Situation of MOST Americans
When we look back on this era, what will we see as our moral obligation?
Aug 17
•
Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove
and
William J. Barber, II
213
17
58
The Repairer's Brief: Episode 1
More Than An Affordability Crisis
Aug 11
•
Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove
,
William J. Barber, II
, and
Hanna Broome
109
10
35
49:12
NEW: The Repairer's Brief
Facts and focus to empower the fight for a Third Reconstruction
Aug 9
•
William J. Barber, II
,
Hanna Broome
, and
Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove
178
16
52
The Gospel That Has A Quarrel With The World
Remembering Rev. Dr. William C. Turner, Jr.
Aug 6
•
William J. Barber, II
and
Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove
154
9
22
July 2026
Will You Be A Witness?
Spiritual grounding for the struggle ahead
Jul 30
•
William J. Barber, II
174
12
36
44:27
100 Days, 1000 Marches to the Polls
What we have the power to do between now and November 3
Jul 28
•
William J. Barber, II
and
Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove
171
3
30
48:52
Our Chance to Stop What's Coming
100 days, 1000 marches to reclaim the tools of our government in an authoritarian crisis
Jul 27
•
William J. Barber, II
and
Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove
315
16
103
2:46
We Know How To Beat Voter Suppression
Yes, those who have power are trying to steal this year's election. We can't let them.
Jul 18
•
William J. Barber, II
257
8
88
7:20
Revisionist History Must Not Shape Our Future
At the National African-American History Museum, we announced plans to re-consecrate our public commitment to tell the truth about American history
Jul 17
•
William J. Barber, II
202
10
50
9:12
What Each of Us Can Do
After two weeks studying the choices professionals made during the Nazi regime, I keep coming back to the witness of Harald and Dorothee Poelchau
Jul 14
•
Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove
359
43
89
It's Time To Light It Up
History is not finished; it's unfolding. We must decide which fire will light our path for the way forward
Jul 7
•
William J. Barber, II
381
15
114
20:03
Moral Monday
We must love America enough to tell her the truth about the crisis we face
Jul 6
•
William J. Barber, II
255
15
63
2:16
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